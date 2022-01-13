The importance of print media

It may not be reflected in sales, but print media is still the oxygen of a pluralistic democracy.

It is still the bearer of responsible information that must obey written laws, but also unwritten rules. Although these articles sometimes get carried away by the hostility of social networks, they are still fact-checked for credibility.

The public sphere needs historical newspapers that can still function as conduits for rational, fruitful confrontation. That is why it becomes poorer when it loses one of them.