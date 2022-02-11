Pledges by the country’s leftist SYRIZA opposition to increase the number of yearly university admissions and double the number of professors appointed at state university institutions smack of cheap populism.

The policy of having no minimum threshold for university entry and of establishing a university school in almost every other village across the country has been tried by governments in the past; and it has shown its limitations: The method produces university degrees that are viewed as inferior and graduates without meaningful employment prospects.

It’s sad to see the opposition play the handout card. One would expect a fresher political proposal than this return to the populist tactics of yesteryear.