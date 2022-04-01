OPINION

Putting road safety first

The fact that tickets for traffic violations will finally be generated and distributed digitally and that fines will also be paid online marks the end of yet another embarrassing remnant of the old-school political mentality.

The measure effectively closes the loopholes and windows that allowed clientelist favors to be meted out.

Very bleak statistics regarding traffic accidents and fatalities are a resounding reminder that road safety is too important an issue to be left to cronyism.

READ MORE
[InTime News]
OPINION

Peace and the pestle

The Battle of Sphacteria and the Siege of Navarino, as depicted by Panagiotis Zographos.
OPINION

The ‘right side’of history

A vendor takes a selfie with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center) at the central vegetable market at Renti, near Piraeus, on March 22, after recovering from Covid. [PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE/VIA AMNA]
OPINION

Just before the buzzer sounds

A medical staff conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
OPINION

What a pain Omicron is!

OPINION

The election clock

Boys wearing traditional costumes wait with their mother for the military parade commemorating Greek Independence Day in Athens, on March 25. ‘Forty years of osmosis within the EU is (slowly) leading to a convergence of values. The tectonic plates are moving in the right direction,’ the author says. [AP]
OPINION

The turbulent 21st century