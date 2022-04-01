Putting road safety first
The fact that tickets for traffic violations will finally be generated and distributed digitally and that fines will also be paid online marks the end of yet another embarrassing remnant of the old-school political mentality.
The measure effectively closes the loopholes and windows that allowed clientelist favors to be meted out.
Very bleak statistics regarding traffic accidents and fatalities are a resounding reminder that road safety is too important an issue to be left to cronyism.