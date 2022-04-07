OPINION

The West and the fakers

There is mounting evidence of a recent shift in the US government’s stance toward Turkey. Objections over civil and democratic rights violations have eased, as Turkey is treated like a member of the alliance of democracies.

At the same time, Turkey is the only country in NATO that has not adopted the sanctions against Russia and still has modern Russian weapons in its arsenal, while refusing to bow to any pressure from the West on this matter.

Such games of ersatz neutrality are nothing new for Ankara. But the West is wrong to play along, as it raises questions about whether partners and allies are treated fairly and equally in what are extremely challenging times.

READ MORE
Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a news conference, in Bucharest, after winning a fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s election. [Reuters]
OPINION

The fall of the US Republic

MEPs vote at the European Parliament in Strasburg Tuesday. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an occasion for reflection on the foundations of a European identity, says the author. [AP]
OPINION

The winner of the war: European identity based on values

[Efrem Lukatsky)/AP]
OPINION

Turkish drones by Greek minds

OPINION

Limits on tourism

A tanker loads a cargo of liquefied natural gas at the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, in a file photo. According to the author, a pipeline of 10-20 bcm/y capacity is absolutely crucial if Southeast Europe is to end its dependence on Gazprom. [AP]
OPINION

Tapping into regional energy potential

Ruslan Mishanin hugs his wife and his nine year old daughter before his family embark on a train to Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, [Petros Giannakouris/ΑΡ]
OPINION

The horror. And now what?