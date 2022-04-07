The West and the fakers

There is mounting evidence of a recent shift in the US government’s stance toward Turkey. Objections over civil and democratic rights violations have eased, as Turkey is treated like a member of the alliance of democracies.

At the same time, Turkey is the only country in NATO that has not adopted the sanctions against Russia and still has modern Russian weapons in its arsenal, while refusing to bow to any pressure from the West on this matter.

Such games of ersatz neutrality are nothing new for Ankara. But the West is wrong to play along, as it raises questions about whether partners and allies are treated fairly and equally in what are extremely challenging times.