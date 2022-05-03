War and bureaucracy

Its response to the pandemic and the way it rallied during the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine justified the optimistic belief that the European Union was able to rise to the occasion in the face of historic challenges.

In recent weeks, however, it has been beset by discord and obfuscation once more, appearing more like a lumbering bureaucratic giant that reacts slowly and hesitantly, while also reducing itself to the role of geopolitical mite.

War has returned to Europe – and the European Union is allowing itself to get caught up in technicalities.