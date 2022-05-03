OPINION

War and bureaucracy

Its response to the pandemic and the way it rallied during the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine justified the optimistic belief that the European Union was able to rise to the occasion in the face of historic challenges.

In recent weeks, however, it has been beset by discord and obfuscation once more, appearing more like a lumbering bureaucratic giant that reacts slowly and hesitantly, while also reducing itself to the role of geopolitical mite.

War has returned to Europe – and the European Union is allowing itself to get caught up in technicalities.

READ MORE
Turkey antagonizing Greece at every opportunity
OPINION

Turkey antagonizing Greece at every opportunity

Russia fires the first gas shot
OPINION

Russia fires the first gas shot

Cultural diplomacy and the Dumfries House visit
OPINION

Cultural diplomacy and the Dumfries House visit

A timely, timeless legacy
OPINION

A timely, timeless legacy

A step of optimism for Europe
OPINION

A step of optimism for Europe

Twitter, Facebook, steel and blood
OPINION

Twitter, Facebook, steel and blood