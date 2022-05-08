No more easy rides

It is an old axiom that the country needs a good opposition as much as it needs a good government. Gone are the days when the opposition could simply bide its time, waiting for the “ripe fruit” to go sour or citizens’ frustration to bubble over.

The crises we have experienced and those we continue to experience right now have turned citizens into much more demanding voters. No one can simply vie for their support anymore by avoiding taking a stand on the big issues or resorting to simplistic slogans. And a good thing that is too.