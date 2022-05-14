Early elections, a best-selling narrative

Asked in the Pulse opinion poll released on Thursday when they believe the next national elections should be held, 46 percent of respondents said “by the end of 2023, around the end of the government’s term,” which is also in agreement with the prime minister’s statements. Meanwhile, 41 percent said elections should be set up in 2022.

Greece has for months been consumed by speculation of early elections. SYRIZA has insistently called for a snap vote. The leftist opposition party of Alexis Tsipras is (once again) promising lavish handouts and magical solutions to a political audience that appears divorced from reality.

This endless pre-election campaign is causing nothing but harm. It is causing even greater insecurity and stress to a society that is already racked and frustrated by over a decade-long domestic and financial crisis, a society that is dejected and pessimistic as a result of a series global crises such as the pandemic, war and inflation.

However, there are no quick-fix solutions, particularly as the problems are amplified by external factors. Those who are calling for early elections are painfully aware of this. Myopic policies guided by the parties’ fight to survive are getting the best of long-term reforms which require time and persistence.

According to the Pulse survey, 46 percent of respondents support the rational scenario of holding elections in 2023. But what is the rationale behind that 41 percent who seem oblivious to the prospect of political instability in 2022? Can the ballot box really be seen as a solution to day-to-day pressures?

The mix of irresponsibility, immaturity and political expediency has come with a hefty price tag for Greek society. That does not stop some politicians from capitalizing on public frustration, now near boiling point. Snap polls are a demand among those who wish to recycle the failed SYRIZA pipe dream.

The endless succession of crises is undermining hope and fueling pessimism. Conditions are driving individuals into filter bubbles where they are served information that only serves their worldview. However, no version of the truth is accurate when opposing views are snubbed. Not only does misinformation breed extremism; it also serves the interests of those who see hope in early elections.