Greece on Capitol Hill

Greece’s solid commitment to Western values and the straightforward manner in which it throws its weight behind these values, now that they are being tested, also comes with a reward.

This is something which became evident during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech at the US Congress on Tuesday.

We witnessed the international imprint of a country exuding self-confidence and a global outlook, a country with a steady orientation and historically entrenched alliances, a “predictable,” and for that reason strong, country.