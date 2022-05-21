The defense challenge

The economic crisis left gaps in the country’s defense that demand to be covered as a matter of priority through major modernization programs.

At the same time, however, defense procurement policy needs to be designed on 21st century terms. It needs to take advantage of recent operational data from fronts where affordable technological solutions have been tested in real-life conditions.

If it is rebuilt from the ground up, the Greek defense industry has every chance of becoming a driver for developing the country’s scientific talent and benefiting not just the armed forces, but the economy as a whole as well.