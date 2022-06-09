OPINION

The wrong image

Everybody needs to be especially cautious when it comes to talking about matters of national security. Greece may be a country without a “security culture” per se, but key government officials need to be careful about what they say in public and how they say it.

It is not good for the country to project an image of confusion. Government officials have a duty to safeguard safety and secrecy in crucial areas, just as dozens of state officials do every day as they discreetly go about the business of protecting the national interest.

