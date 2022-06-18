The proper response
The Turkish defense services have a pre-recorded message that they often broadcast to warn Greek helicopters or ships that they are allegedly violating Turkish sovereign territory.
These messages are regarded as routine and the officers of the armed forces naturally ignore them and go about their business as they ought to.
There is absolutely no reason for anyone to overdramatize something that is so mundane. Because the proper response is given every day, quietly and with determination, out there in the field.