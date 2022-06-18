OPINION

The proper response

The Turkish defense services have a pre-recorded message that they often broadcast to warn Greek helicopters or ships that they are allegedly violating Turkish sovereign territory.

These messages are regarded as routine and the officers of the armed forces naturally ignore them and go about their business as they ought to.

There is absolutely no reason for anyone to overdramatize something that is so mundane. Because the proper response is given every day, quietly and with determination, out there in the field.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Armenia between Turkey and Azerbaijan
OPINION

Armenia between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Where’s the independence?
OPINION

Where’s the independence?

Turkish aspirations, Greek advantages
OPINION

Turkish aspirations, Greek advantages

OPINION

Ending dependence

The war and our fears
OPINION

The war and our fears

Polls and flouting the election cycle
OPINION

Polls and flouting the election cycle