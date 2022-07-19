OPINION

No gag onpress freedom

Kathimerini runs opinion pieces that reflect a diverse set of views. Our commentators and cartoonists may disagree with each other or with the newspaper’s editorial line, which is expressed here in this column.

Public reactions, regardless their motivations, will not make us impose limits on them.

Criticism, harsh as it may be, is welcome; and it is taken into serious account. That said, strong-arm tactics and attributing outrageous motives to commentators is a toxic attempt to suppress press freedom.

We have an obligation to protect views that are not necessarily popular, including those which are likely to be misinterpreted. Not with the aim of whitewashing anyone, even less so if they have been convicted of rape, but to safeguard the fundamental principles of freedom of expression.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Watching the Turkish paratroopers from my window
OPINION

Watching the Turkish paratroopers from my window

Real estate powering a major redistribution of income
OPINION

Real estate powering a major redistribution of income

The Israeli example
OPINION

The Israeli example

OPINION

Justice under pressure

Greece-Russia ties lack depth
OPINION

Greece-Russia ties lack depth

Managing a city’s historical legacy
OPINION

Managing a city’s historical legacy