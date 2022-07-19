No gag onpress freedom

Kathimerini runs opinion pieces that reflect a diverse set of views. Our commentators and cartoonists may disagree with each other or with the newspaper’s editorial line, which is expressed here in this column.

Public reactions, regardless their motivations, will not make us impose limits on them.

Criticism, harsh as it may be, is welcome; and it is taken into serious account. That said, strong-arm tactics and attributing outrageous motives to commentators is a toxic attempt to suppress press freedom.

We have an obligation to protect views that are not necessarily popular, including those which are likely to be misinterpreted. Not with the aim of whitewashing anyone, even less so if they have been convicted of rape, but to safeguard the fundamental principles of freedom of expression.