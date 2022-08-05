OPINION

Private responsibility

The success of Greek tourism has generated a significant amount of wealth for many of the businesspeople involved in its related activities. It should go without saying that part of that wealth should be returned to the local communities who make this possible in order to help them make up for shortages in fundamental services like healthcare. 

Private initiative can certainly take on the responsibility of covering some of the shortfalls in infrastructure, without waiting for the sluggish state to respond. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
OPINION

Educational census

From pipeline and pump to farm and fork
ANALYSIS

From pipeline and pump to farm and fork

Turkey annoyed with Germany
OPINION

Turkey annoyed with Germany

Greece’s demographic issue
OPINION

Greece’s demographic issue

Two Abdulhamids, one drillship
OPINION

Two Abdulhamids, one drillship

The ‘party’ has started again
OPINION

The ‘party’ has started again