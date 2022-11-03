Erdogan’s dismay at Scholz’s stance

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is said to have been dismayed by the stance on Greek-Turkish relations adopted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his recent visit to Athens.

What was it that irked the Turkish president? Could it be the statement that “it should not be the case that NATO partners question each other’s sovereignty”? Could he be annoyed by Scholz saying that all disputes need to be resolved through dialogue and international law, or that good-neighborly relations are in everyone’s interest, or even that the Mediterranean “is an area full of potential, especially economically, and it should be in the interest of all neighbors to take full advantage of this opportunity”?

Erdogan has no reason to express frustration. Europe’s leading power is treading carefully and is mindful of the large Turkish community in Germany, but it cannot tolerate or encourage threats and challenges, especially from one member of NATO towards another.

The Turkish president needs to finally come to terms with what Greece is and where it belongs. We’re not talking here about the country’s military force, which is anything but negligible, but more about its strategic bilateral partnerships with important countries that offer it security assistance without turning against any third parties, and in addition to that its participation in powerful regional organizations at the political, economic and security level.

It is not just unrealistic, but ludicrous for the Turkish president to demand that an EU country would not express solidarity with a fellow member-state.

It has been noted time and again that the Turkish leadership – present and future – need to accept the fact that Greece (like Cyprus) is a full and equal member of the EU and needs to be treated as such. Ankara may disagree and react; it may raise issues and claim differences with Greece, but it cannot threaten to invade “one night” a country that is a member of NATO and the EU and expect that this attitude will be tolerated by important strategic players and partners.

Ankara is obviously not intimidating Athens with its behavior. Instead, it is worsening its relationship with the EU at a time when it hopes to deepen it and reap the full benefits of a customs union and keep alive the long-term goal of full accession.

Greece has never been a threat to Turkey, nor is it now. It has always stood for resolving any difference on the basis of the law of the sea. Erdogan would be better off putting aside his anger and threats and instead pursuing a sensible and sincere dialogue on the basis of international law. He has a lot more to gain, in terms of image but also substance.