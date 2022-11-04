Forever ‘tidying up’ the chaos

Whenever the subject of “tidying up” the problem of illegal buildings arises, we confront some of the constituent elements of Greece’s troubles: haphazard legislation, the incompetence of control mechanisms, and society’s tolerance-complicity encourage the violation of laws, principles and common sense, as when people build in gullies prone to flash floods, in forests and on archaeological sites. When anarchy spreads to the point that a legal solution is required, then those who flouted the rules legalize their property, benefiting at the expense of those who followed them at great cost to their pockets and patience. From the first years of independence, when it proved unable both to establish a land registry and to foresee its people’s needs, the Greek state has encouraged people who need homes to take the initiative, and it has benefited organized crime at the expense of the environment. Whatever “tidying up” is attempted contributes to further unruliness, as it undermines trust in the rule of law. That is why over 150 such attempts have been made since the first one in 1855. A “last chance” without end.

The recent, more determined effort to set up a national land registry highlights another aspect of the problem. The collective mistakes, illegal occupation of land, construction without permits, overlapping ownership claims and the customs of 200 years cannot be worked out in a few years. The deadlines and high cost of trying to impose order prompt even more exasperation, trying the patience of citizens who want to fulfill their obligations and of employees and professionals trying to do their job. The long delays at the Land Registry and forestry department offices prove once again that the “digital transformation” is a good start but that reforms will not be achieved if the human resources are not up to it (in terms of numbers and competence), and if procedures are not simplified.

In this situation, it is necessary to have one more “tidying up” process, like the one that seems to be in the works. But for this to escape being just another revenue stream, or a political game, it must be fair in concept and strict in its implementation, carrying out all the necessary inspections that it heralds. It ought to make life easier for the honest and punish the cunning. Otherwise, it will be one more defeat – a dirty white flag instead of a “red line.”