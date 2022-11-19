OPINION

Joint responsibility

The serious allegations that have been coming to light in recent days regarding certain shelters for minors need to be thoroughly investigated. This is not, however, the job of the police and justice authorities alone. The Church also needs to demonstrate its concrete commitment to shedding light on the matter.
The supervisory authorities also need to do absolutely everything in their power to get to the bottom of the case, as granted by the recent, stricter regulatory framework for the operation of such institutions.

