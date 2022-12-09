The experiment and the solution
The pause in economic activity during the pandemic lockdowns was like an experiment that revealed some of the main pockets of tax evasion. It allowed the authorities to pinpoint the black holes that are sucking precious revenues from the public coffers.
The lockdowns, however, also revealed that the only safe way to expose the shadow economy and hold it to account is through electronic transactions.
What we learned is that they need to become mandatory, across the board.