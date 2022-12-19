OPINION

Tangible gratitude

The people of Greece can sleep easy at night because certain other people are doing their jobs, professionally and without fanfare. These are the people who are guarding our borders, and they do it in adverse conditions, with antiquated tools and with less than appealing salaries.

Beyond our gratitude to all these men and women, we, as a state, also need to do more in tangible terms to support them. All the cutting-edge technology in the world is not enough if you don’t have the people to use it – and they need to be of the highest caliber and dedicated to the job.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Psychological warfare
OPINION

Psychological warfare

Shuffling the deck
OPINION

Shuffling the deck

State-sponsored growth is slowing down
OPINION

State-sponsored growth is slowing down

Learning from a top ambassador
OPINION

Learning from a top ambassador

Elusive tribute to Albania’s ethnic Greeks
OPINION

Elusive tribute to Albania’s ethnic Greeks

Like Russia, Turkey eyes new empire
OPINION

Like Russia, Turkey eyes new empire