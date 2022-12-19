Tangible gratitude

The people of Greece can sleep easy at night because certain other people are doing their jobs, professionally and without fanfare. These are the people who are guarding our borders, and they do it in adverse conditions, with antiquated tools and with less than appealing salaries.

Beyond our gratitude to all these men and women, we, as a state, also need to do more in tangible terms to support them. All the cutting-edge technology in the world is not enough if you don’t have the people to use it – and they need to be of the highest caliber and dedicated to the job.