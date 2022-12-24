Blessed are the peacemakers

“As Thou art God of peace and Father of mercies, Thou hast sent unto us Thine Angel of great counsel, granting us peace.”

(Christmas Eve hymn, “Katabasia”)

The longing for peace has lately become a daily pain, a cry, and a supplication of millions of people. Since Russia’s disastrous, despicable war against Ukraine, there has been an unending sense of anguish. At the same time, there are still ongoing wars in Syria, Yemen, and throughout Asia and Africa, while terrorist acts are frequent in populous Western cities. Other kinds of wars – economic, diplomatic and ideological – have not ceased to torment the world. Violence and arbitrariness went so far as to desecrate even sacred places. In order to enslave the minds and consciences of the many, the various powers use disinformation as a weapon for their own interests.

The celebration of Christmas emphasizes the call and desire for peace and reveals how it can be established. The Birth of the Redeemer, Jesus Christ, hailed with the angelic song “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests” (Luke 2:14), is the fulfillment of Isaiah’s (8th century) prophecy: “For unto us a Child is born, […] and His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace, there will be no end […]” (Isaiah 9:6-7).

Peace is not simply a wish, it is a divine gift and an achievement of man’s synergy with God. The splendor of divine grace is a given, human effort is an expectation. The Orthodox Christian wisdom refers to a multifaceted peace with ourselves, with our fellow human beings, with God, with creation. Christmas incorporates within a prophetic context the great truths which unfold entirely in the life of Christ, culminate in the Passion and Resurrection, and are celebrated by the Church on major holidays.

At first, the opposite of peace seems to be war. I am convinced that the opposite of peace is essentially egocentrism, in its various forms – arrogance, pride, selfishness, megalomania; it destroys relations between people and nations and foments minor and major conflicts. The light of the Nativity of Jesus also reveals that egocentrism is overcome by love and humility, which are fundamental prerequisites for the foundation of peace.

The essence of the Christian message is: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). The expressions of love as defined by the Christian faith unceasingly radiate in the person of Jesus Christ and those who devotedly follow Him. Just as St Maximus the Confessor maintained: “Many have said much about love, but you will find love itself only if you seek it among the disciples of Christ. For only they have true Love as love’s teacher” (On Love, 4th Century, 100).

The Son of God and Word of God did not become human to give us a general vague theory of love but to reveal it by dwelling among us. To illuminate with the light of divine knowledge the truth that: “God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.” (1 John 4:16). Love’s beam of light contains the full spectrum of virtues. Justice, goodness, forgiveness and truth – fundamental prerequisites for the foundation of peace.

The Almighty and Unfathomable Son and Word of God, in His infinite mercy, acquires human nature in order to elevate it in such a way inconceivable to the human mind to divinization by grace. The God-Man came as an infant, as an innocent child, and with His whole life and sacrifice He urges, “Learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” (Matthew 11:29).

“[…] So are we guided towards the light of the knowledge of God […]”

With gratitude for the amazing light of the knowledge of God, which our Lord Jesus Christ gives us with His birth, let us praise Him by cultivating peace, with ourselves, with our fellow human beings, with God, and let us seek to be His accomplices, according to the commandment: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9).

Have a Blessed Christmas! May the New Year bring peace, and unfailing health!