OPINION

Historical reflection

The death of the former king is an opportunity for historical reflection. Greece has paid a heavy price for rampant political acrimony and irreversible division. 

There have been many times when we entered periods of destabilization and major crises, upsetting the country’s path toward growth and prosperity. Let’s not relive such times. 

We need moderation and self-restraint from everyone to avoid unrestrained populism, to deal with institutions that should not be destroyed, and to avoid drifting into mud-slinging in public disagreements.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek sovereignty, Turkey and the West
OPINION

Greek sovereignty, Turkey and the West

2022 to 2023: Europe trapped in contradictory geopolitical shifts
OPINION

2022 to 2023: Europe trapped in contradictory geopolitical shifts

Readjusting Greece’s national strategy
OPINION

Readjusting Greece’s national strategy

OPINION

Silent revolution

‘Europe still needs to be built’
OPINION

‘Europe still needs to be built’

The last king of the Hellenes
OPINION

The last king of the Hellenes