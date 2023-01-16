The death of the former king is an opportunity for historical reflection. Greece has paid a heavy price for rampant political acrimony and irreversible division.

There have been many times when we entered periods of destabilization and major crises, upsetting the country’s path toward growth and prosperity. Let’s not relive such times.

We need moderation and self-restraint from everyone to avoid unrestrained populism, to deal with institutions that should not be destroyed, and to avoid drifting into mud-slinging in public disagreements.