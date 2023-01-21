Forging ahead

The Education Ministry’s decision to push forward the procedures for getting teacher evaluations off the ground was a symbolically important move, as much as it was essential.

It tells us that we are finally moving away from the phase where reforms are passed simply for the sake of existing on paper, but are actually being implemented. It also symbolizes a desire not to let the vagaries of the pre-election period and related clientelist calculations influence the process.

The Greek education system has changed in the past couple of years and the impact of that change will start becoming apparent very soon.