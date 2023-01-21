OPINION

Forging ahead

The Education Ministry’s decision to push forward the procedures for getting teacher evaluations off the ground was a symbolically important move, as much as it was essential.

It tells us that we are finally moving away from the phase where reforms are passed simply for the sake of existing on paper, but are actually being implemented. It also symbolizes a desire not to let the vagaries of the pre-election period and related clientelist calculations influence the process. 

The Greek education system has changed in the past couple of years and the impact of that change will start becoming apparent very soon.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Maximum Xi
OPINION

Maximum Xi

Multiple elections in a cloud of uncertainty
OPINION

Multiple elections in a cloud of uncertainty

OPINION

Democratic paradigm

The new world economy and the effects on Greece
OPINION

The new world economy and the effects on Greece

The way forward for PASOK
OPINION

The way forward for PASOK

OPINION

The minimum consensus