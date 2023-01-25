Leadership in the public sector
Even after it succeeded in installing filters that secure some degree of meritocracy in public sector appointments, the Greek state apparatus remains incapable of producing natural leaders able to serve in a continuous and politically unbiased manner.
This could change with the selection of specialized executives who meet all the qualifications to fill key positions in the public sector. The measure creates hopes of a new generation of public functionaries, a team with technocratic expertise and awareness of their mission.