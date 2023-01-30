Exercising self-restraint

We pity Greek democracy for the toxicity of its public political discourse, forgetting that the same and worse things happen elsewhere. Fortunately, our Parliament has not been attacked by an armed mob.

Divisions are the symptom of the times in many democracies. But this is no reason for complacency. Greece recently paid a high price for divisive fanaticism and is still paying for it.

Whoever understands the danger lurking must show self-restraint and not look for an excuse for aggressiveness in the aggressiveness of their opponent.