The difficult ‘nostos’

The discussion about the Greeks who were forced to emigrate after Greece’s bankruptcy is taking place as if their repatriation could be achieved at the push of a button. As if the tax incentives were enough to entice them to change their lives (again).

As the research published Saturday by Kathimerini shows, it will take a long and arduous effort to restore the country’s brand.

Even to its own children, Greece must reliably show that it is changing. And this cannot be done with one law and one article; and it cannot happen in a year.