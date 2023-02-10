Wrong abstention

This ongoing pre-election period is not like previous ones. The government is sticking to its pledge not to suspend its legislative activity – in fact, the rate appears unaffected by circumstances. A number of key bills by the ruling conservatives are in the pipeline.

This renders even more problematic the decision by the country’s main opposition party to abstain from parliamentary votes. Its participation (even if it is reduced to voting against the bills) is a question of parliamentary order. This order must, even now, be restored.