OPINION

A last-ditch effort

The number of eligible voters who live abroad and have registered to participate in the upcoming Greek elections is disappointing. The relevant legislation that was passed recently has obviously failed.

There is still a little time for the parties to agree on a simple amendment, which has already been submitted to public debate. It entails allowing those who come to the polling centers abroad with an ID that certifies that they were born in Greece to vote.

All it takes is political will.

