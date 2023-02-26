OPINION

The roots of bankruptcy

Everyone who becomes prime minister of Greece is confronted with the accumulated major problems facing the country: the intrinsic immorality of the political system, inadequate public administration, corruption and the tendency toward fiscal relaxation.

The work is overwhelming and those who shoulder it feel that burden immediately. All parties and the main political actors since the 1980s are responsible for Greece’s bankruptcy. It was entrenched attitudes and a deep-rooted culture that pushed the country over the edge.

It is easy, hypocritical and unfair to target this or that former PM as solely responsible. It is much more difficult to root out from politicians’ and society’s DNA the components that can easily bring us back to the brink of bankruptcy at some point in the future. 

