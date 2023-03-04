OPINION

People want answers

The citizens of this country are getting angry with everything they read and hear in relation to the tragedy at Tempe.

They demand answers that go beyond laying responsibility on the shoulders of the lone stationmaster who was on duty on the fateful night of the train crash.

They wonder, for example, why he was at such an important post when he didn’t have the experience and why he was working alone.

These are the questions that need to be answered in full, and as soon as possible.

