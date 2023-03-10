OPINION

Surviving but not evolving

The recent rash of acts of violence against hospital staff tells us that the medics who work in Greece’s National Health System (ESY) – the same people who were hailed as heroes during the pandemic – are falling victim once more to the failings of the system.

They are the ones bearing the brunt of frustration and anger from patients and their friends and relatives when the health system fails to provide rudimentary services in their hour of need.

The National Health System survived the pandemic, but it has not evolved.

