OPINION

Political responsibility

The fact that many of the unimaginable shortcomings of the Greek railway network were known and had been pointed out to officials in previous governments does not absolve the current government – quite the opposite. 

It means that it was aware of the problems but did not act promptly or decisively to deal with them. Citizens expected this to be the big difference with the past, that government officials would act like managers, without compromising. 

The systemic failure in the management of the state-run railway company OSE has disappointed many people, who see that, in some vital areas, little has changed. They rightly believe that beyond any station master, there is a question of political responsibility.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Common sense and angry voters
OPINION

Common sense and angry voters

The heirs of populist journalism
OPINION

The heirs of populist journalism

Ditching the I-can’t-be-bothered attitude
OPINION

Ditching the I-can’t-be-bothered attitude

OPINION

Let anger create drive

Saying ‘never again,’ yet again
OPINION

Saying ‘never again,’ yet again

Rain or shine, there’s a strike
OPINION

Rain or shine, there’s a strike