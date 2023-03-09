The fact that many of the unimaginable shortcomings of the Greek railway network were known and had been pointed out to officials in previous governments does not absolve the current government – quite the opposite.

It means that it was aware of the problems but did not act promptly or decisively to deal with them. Citizens expected this to be the big difference with the past, that government officials would act like managers, without compromising.

The systemic failure in the management of the state-run railway company OSE has disappointed many people, who see that, in some vital areas, little has changed. They rightly believe that beyond any station master, there is a question of political responsibility.