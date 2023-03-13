OPINION

After the anger

People’s anger after the deadly train collision is justified – but it is also a bad adviser. It is obvious that the elections could not be held in a climate of collective mourning and anger. Not before we have some answers over any personal and political responsibilities for the tragedy.

Next, we, the voters, must think soberly about what we will demand of the politicians who will seek our vote.

Now we must decide who can cut the Gordian knots that have remained in place for decades.

