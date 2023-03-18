The laws of Mykonos

The exhortation of the archaeologist of the Ephorate of the Cyclades who was violently attacked in northern Athens is reasonable: “Get two riot police units and bring them to Mykonos. They will see all the eye-popping violations.” It could also turn into a question: Why don’t they bring riot police squads that operate mainly in the center of Athens to the islands to supervise, for example, demolitions of illegal buildings? Because it is certain that, if Manolis Psarros was attacked by interests linked to illegal building activities, who were annoyed by his disciplined attitude, those who attempt to enforce the law will need significant protection. Unless the building “mafia” hires its own “security,” in which case, may the strongest win!

We need to take this seriously, because complaints and beatings have been piling up over time and the state can no longer turn a blind eye. Unless it has decided that “Mykonos is not Greece, it is a separate state,” as one local businessman stated recently, anonymously of course, for obvious reasons. It was only last summer when the foreign press was buzzing about the crab legs that together with two mojitos cost an American tourist 600 euros. And that wasn’t the only “outrageous price” that was reported on the island.

Twice in the last decade, ministers have announced that they will “declare war” on illegal construction on Mykonos. They sounded the “drums of war” and then… silence. The encroachments on beaches of hastily built shacks hosting luxury bars abound. With many millions at stake, these business interests use successive laws to “settle” arbitrary buildings. Big fines don’t scare anyone because the monthly turnover of these businesspeople amounts to millions of euros. Nobody cares about public space and encroachments.

If something has remained unharmed through successive crises in Greece, it is the aggressive attitude of specific interests, who operate outside of the rules, the law and with disregard for any authority, and who undermine the work of those residents and businessmen who operate within the legal boundaries. As cosmopolitans everywhere are packing their bags for the islands and bouncers are flexing their muscles, the authorities must be present to assume their responsibility.