Demolish Mykonos’ illegal buildings

The time has come for something to change in the way flagrant illegality is dealt with in Greece. The political system will be tested on whether it has the courage and determination to show in practice that something is changing by how it intervenes in Mykonos.

Extreme and unimaginable irregularities that cannot be justified in any way took place on the island, and they happened – for better or for worse – during the days of the current administration, under the noses of government agencies.

The obvious reaction is that illegal buildings should be demolished now, immediately, by this government. If it is delayed, we will end up with what has happened in countless other similar cases all over Greece. Over time, either some politician will legalize the illegal construction with an unintelligible amendment, or they will be torn down in 20-25 years.

The case of Mykonos will show us if there is any hope that one day the rule of law will apply throughout Greece, without leaving gray areas for powerful interests that disregard the law. It will also be a good message for other illegal activity.