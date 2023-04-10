OPINION

SOS from Mykonos

The “tourism model” pursued on Mykonos is an embarrassment for the state. But it is also a valuable sign from the future. It shows what might happen to Greece’s natural and cultural wealth if we only chase after “record” years. 

It has happened to other countries before us that allowed whole regions to turn into seasonal entertainment venues. 

Greece still has (a little) time to implement at least the rules that are already in place, and not waste its regional advantages in its quest for easy profits.

