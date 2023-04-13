From the far-right to blind violence

The question remains, since there has been no convincing and honest answer: How is it possible that although members of Golden Dawn have been convicted on the first instance, the case is still under appeal? The murder of the rapper Pavlos Fyssas, which led to the authorities’ crackdown on the neo-Nazi party and the charges against its leadership, occurred in 2013.

There had also been other hate crimes and racially motivated attacks, mainly targeting refugees and immigrants, that preceded it. So what happened exactly? Or, rather, what has not happened, and it has been so many years without a definitive conviction of the accused? If there had been a conviction, no one would now be discussing the possibility of one of them running in the upcoming elections.

Who is responsible for the fact that a person convicted of heinous crimes, imprisoned in jail, has uncontrolled access to the internet and social media, which are used for propaganda and political campaigning?

Greece’s slow justice system is no news. It is an open wound. Many speak about the need to heal, but even more add insult to injury with their actions and omissions. Another question remains, as no convincing and sincere answer has been given: What is the cause, and who is responsible for the fact that that a person convicted of heinous crimes, imprisoned in jail, has uncontrolled access to the internet and social media, which are used for propaganda and political campaigning? What exactly happened, or more importantly, what hasn’t happened, that has allowed such activity to continue unimpeded from behind bars? If such activity were prohibited, who would be discussing today the possibility of conducting an electoral campaign from within a correctional facility, a campaign dominated by ideas and practices steeped in violence and hatred?

The absolutely gloomy picture is complemented by other parameters: a senior judge and former prosecutor of the Supreme Court, who shortly after his retirement founded a political party, saying that “Greece does not need a prime minister but a prosecutor,” and throwing his weight behind an ultranationalist party. Acts of violence have spread across Greek society, often committed by youths, many of whom have voting rights. Inside Parliament, deputies are trading barbs and accusations, arming the enemies of democracy.