OPINION

Crime and politics

Cases coming under the category of common criminal law, in which politicians appear as suspects, should not become material for political scandalmongering. 

In the recent past, media have not observed this rule. The result was to poison public debate with hatred and conspiracy theories. 

The hope is that self-restraint will now be maintained and we will not see any more moral crusades, which only harm the credibility of the political system. 

The investigation of any complaints must be done with procedural rigor, away from campaign expediencies.

