OLP revenue rose 8% in Q1

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) on Monday reported an 8% increase in its first-quarter revenue to 43.92 million euros, from €40.68 million in the same period last year.

After-tax profits rose 3% to €12.98 million, from €12.64 million in 2022, while EBITDA rose 6% to €22.34 million. OLP said its bank borrowing was €38.5 million, down from €44.5 million at the end of 2022, while cash reserves amounted €153.7 million.

The company said its investment plan was progressing as scheduled and that investments totaled €1.9 million in the first three months of the year.