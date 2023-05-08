OPINION

Far from illusions

The vast majority of public opinion seems to be handling the electoral contest with calmness and sobriety.

The battles between internet trolls and the shouting contests on TV panels leave the public indifferent. Large gatherings are also a thing of the past, as is the frantic search for a charismatic messiah. 

Greek voters were educated during the years of the economic crisis, mainly in realism. They are looking for the most capable manager for the country, away from illusions and chimeras.

