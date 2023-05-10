Tired king or a ‘tired’ throne?

The coronation of King Charles III contained a strong element of melancholy. I am one of those who have always admired British institutions, traditions and ceremonies. They projected a sense of strength but also of a continuity that stood the test of time. This time too, everything seemed to be done in the right way: the precision of the movements, the observance of age-old traditions, the splendor of the ceremony, everything was “as it should be.”

But King Charles himself was not at all happy with his role. His face did not merely reflect the traditional British absence of any “drama.” He looked like he was carrying out a task. He looked like an actor who prepares all his life for a big role, but when the moment comes to play it on stage his costume is too big, it’s uncomfortable.

In an age of communication deluge and the collapse of basic assumptions and institutions in Western democracies, tradition could serve as a balm. When the recipe is right, it gives you the opportunity to say, “There should be something that endures over time, that remains a constant value.” We often said this in connection with late Queen Elizabeth II. Now the ceremony, the excessive splendor, the golden carriage did not exude strength. One could even say they looked more like a caricature.

I do not underestimate the added value of the show – and obviously the institution – to the British brand. On the contrary: It gives it, even today, a greater shine and acts as a magnet for millions of tourists. But it also seems to exude a certain anxiety of a once-mighty empire to show the world that it is still a great, powerful country today. It is the anxiety of a state that wants to continue to be at the center of things.

After Brexit, British influence in Europe is nonexistent. Prime ministers change ever so often, with the rest of Europe struggling to keep up with their names. The United States was represented at the coronation by the first lady, Jill Biden, showing that the post-war “special relationship” has taken a back seat. In this setting the coronation show was an occasion to boost the self-confidence of the average Briton and to strengthen the image of the country worldwide. Hard to say if the goal was achieved.

In the wake of the coronation what remains for now is the image of a tired king, an “aging” throne and a once-vibrant empire searching for a role through the splendor of the past.