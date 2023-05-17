OPINION

Political experimentation

First, there was talk of a minority government, then a tolerance government, and now the idea of a special purpose government has emerged. 

All these ideas that have been circulating ahead of Sunday’s elections appear to prioritize the survival interests of those who proposed them rather than the needs of the country. 

The national goals are numerous and complex. Therefore, they necessitate a strong government majority and political stability. The country cannot afford to waste time on political maneuvering and experimentation.

