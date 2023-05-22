Prudence and courage

Sunday’s election marked the first time that Greek voters expressed such disapprobation for the main opposition and rewarded the incumbent party with a higher percentage of support.

This is, without doubt, a resounding success that can be credited to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose legitimacy is now absolutely undisputed.

It was an unprecedented performance in Greece’s political history, but it must be regarded with prudence and humility. The path ahead needs to be approached with a sense of awareness and with a will to fix what needs fixing. Even more so, it needs to be traveled with an even greater drive for bold reforms.