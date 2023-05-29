OPINION

The noise and the truth

Participating in the public discourse requires courage nowadays. The toxicity and role of social media act as a deterrent to those who participate or want to participate in public life.

Others are afraid to enter the field, and others are afraid to speak up. The election result highlighted the problem, but also a truth. 

The problem was shown with the confessions of several pollsters about the climate of intimidation they experienced. The truth is that the social media arena makes a lot of noise, but it doesn’t resonate with society.

