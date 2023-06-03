Lessons from the ballot

The results of the Greek election on May 21 have revealed a fundamental truth: Society and the realm of social media operate on separate planes.

Politicians who mistakenly assumed that the loud cries of their most fanatical supporters represented the true sentiment of the majority were caught off guard. Those who allowed themselves to be swayed by their armies of trolls faced the consequences.

If our politicians gleaned any wisdom from these elections, we ought to be optimistic that public discourse will become less toxic in the future. It has been unequivocally demonstrated that toxicity erodes political capital.