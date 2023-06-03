OPINION

Lessons from the ballot

The results of the Greek election on May 21 have revealed a fundamental truth: Society and the realm of social media operate on separate planes.

Politicians who mistakenly assumed that the loud cries of their most fanatical supporters represented the true sentiment of the majority were caught off guard. Those who allowed themselves to be swayed by their armies of trolls faced the consequences.

If our politicians gleaned any wisdom from these elections, we ought to be optimistic that public discourse will become less toxic in the future. It has been unequivocally demonstrated that toxicity erodes political capital.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Leadership challenges and opportunities for Greek universities
OPINION

Leadership challenges and opportunities for Greek universities

OPINION

Athens and Tirana

No reason to fear the future
OPINION

No reason to fear the future

Money makes the world go round – and development succeed
OPINION

Money makes the world go round – and development succeed

The cultural divide and Greek-Turkish relations
OPINION

The cultural divide and Greek-Turkish relations

PASOK’s high-stakes political gamble
OPINION

PASOK’s high-stakes political gamble