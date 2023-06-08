OPINION

ESY and the islands

A complete overhaul of the National Health System (ESY), an essential reform that all political forces acknowledge as a top priority, needs to be carried out in a way that accounts for the particularities of the country and each of its regions.

It is inconceivable, for example, to arrange for just one ambulance to be available on an island that receives tens of thousands of visitors each year. Or that the same or some other island ends up without doctors to staff its medical center or hospital because they cannot afford the rents being asked. 

In this matter, as in others, local government can play a crucial role and should step up to do its part.

