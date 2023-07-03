Democracy and the ‘extremes’

The result of the June 25 election with the election of three far-right parties to Parliament, even if it was a product of the momentary election fatigue, showed that bans are not enough to deal with existing social discontent.

Disapprovals are of no use either. Democracy cannot “repatriate” angry or fearful citizens when it simply condemns them as extremists. On the contrary, the political system must listen to their anxieties, which are channeled into anti-systemic formations. Not all of them are unreasonable or unfair.

Democracy must also not consider any citizen as a “lost cause.” It uses persuasion. It does not “excommunicate” anyone.