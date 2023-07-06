Do we want change just for others or us, too?

When Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presents the government’s policy statement for its new term in Parliament this week, he will submit the policies he intends to implement, which will be permeated by the necessity of many important reforms in the functioning of the state, in health, education and the economy.

The need to change the way the state operates is a long-standing demand of Greek society and almost all political parties – at least at the level of rhetoric and promises. Whether it’s about changes “here and now,” or “during the four-year term,” the slogan is regularly repeated by everyone.

The issue here is, what do they mean when they talk about “change”? What exactly should be changed, and how?

The truth is, change can affect many of the things that are not in our personal interest to change.

Do we want to change things that will only affect others and not our own wrongdoing or privileges?

Do we agree to stop the fiscally irresponsible – if not dangerous – practice of handing out benefits to people who don’t need or deserve them, even if these people are us?

We rightfully demand honesty from politicians, but does it start with us?

We decry clientelism and demand that politicians do not hire their relatives and friends, but does this belief hold even when we are the ones being hired?

We talk about meritocracy in public sector hirings and other activities, but do we accept that it might also affect us? Can we not pull strings to get a job and accept that the position we sought will be taken by someone who is more qualified?

Do we agree to stop the practice of illegal or excessive drug prescription even when it will affect our own medical care?

Do we accept that illegal buildings should be demolished or prohibited from being erected even when they are ours?

It has been recognized, by all parties through the years, that tax evasion is a blight on the economy and we look for the leader who will dare to crack down on it, but is our resolve just as strong if that involves our own business?

We all denounce populism, but does that also hold true for the party we vote for?