Greek-Turkish rapprochement is a nice idea, but unfeasible

Exterior view of the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. [AP]

Who wouldn’t want Greece and Turkey to settle their differences and harness the hidden potential in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean amid an atmosphere of consensus? It sounds as idealistic as achieving world peace, fostering international collaboration, and promoting love among people. However, regrettably, in practice, the situation is far more intricate, as there are significant disparities that divide the two countries. Even when it comes to acknowledging these differences, there is disagreement. While Greece may assert that it has only one difference with Turkey, such a claim holds no significance. Turkey, on the other hand, argues that there are additional differences at play. Consequently, the relations between these two nations are burdened by such procedural disagreements even before delving into the core of the problem.

For several decades, the two countries have held vastly distinct international statuses. Greece is a member of the European Union and the eurozone, advocating for adherence to international treaties and the resolution of disputes through established international institutions.

Turkey adopts a revisionist approach. Its elites believe that their homeland is constrained by the international treaties set a century ago

On the contrary, Turkey adopts a revisionist approach. Its elites believe that their homeland is constrained by the international treaties set a century ago, and they strive to transcend this predicament by projecting their power.

Therefore, Greece’s international status mandates the continuous invocation of treaty compliance and peaceful resolution of differences, even if the country acknowledges the unattainability of such an ideal. Greece is obligated to pursue this path, and so it does. I am confident that Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, is well aware that the notion of taking recourse to The Hague is utopian, as reaching a mutual agreement to bring the matter before the International Court of Justice poses insurmountable challenges.

Additionally, the Turkish side does not desire this course of action since their strategic argument – claiming that the islands lack a continental shelf – would collapse before the ICJ. Consequently, Turkey has every reason to undermine the relevant process from the outset. So, what kind of dialogue is the prime minister referring to? Evidently, he is expressing what he must, as it aligns with the desires of the international community and is dictated by Greece’s international status.

Turkey Diplomacy

