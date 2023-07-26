On Marianna Vardinoyannis

There are two types of philanthropy: the kind that is merely a showcase, and the kind that carries real substance. Marianna Vardinoyannis, who passed away on Monday, epitomized the latter category. Her invaluable contributions to the sensitive field of pediatric cancer have left a lasting impact.

In February 2020, fate brought us together as a family at the Vardinoyannis-Elpida Children’s Oncology Unit at Agia Sofia Children’s Hospital in Athens. Prior to that, like many others, I had only a vague idea of the extent of this woman’s dedication to helping children with cancer. Perhaps, at the time, I didn’t even want to know. But life immersed me in this world, and I witnessed firsthand the profound impact of Marianna Vardinoyannis’ work.

It was more than just the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that resembled a high-level private clinic, without the typical problems that often plague private clinics. It was beyond the protected and pleasant environment she created for children battling hematological or oncological cancer. As parents of a sick child, we truly understood the significance of her efforts, especially during the most difficult period of the Covid pandemic when we had to go to Agia Sofia for special examinations and operations.

Marianna Vardinoyannis didn’t just provide financial support and then step back contented; her involvement was holistic and unwavering. It is in fact true that she knew many of the sick children by their first names and rejoiced in their progress while mourning their losses. She was constantly present in various ways, making Elpida more than just a life’s work for her – it was an existential matter. Until the end, she strived to improve the conditions in which sick children and their parents or caregivers found themselves.

I still vividly remember that dark February of 2020 – her interactions with the children and conversations with the parents were far from typical, conventional, or transactional. It was the most humane experience I have ever encountered in such a difficult and painful situation.