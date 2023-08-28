A propulsive force
It is a very positive thing to see ministers undertaking specific initiatives for reforms in areas such as justice, public administration and education.
This is exactly what the country needs right now: a critical mass of ministers who will take ownership of the necessary reforms.
The prime minister seems to have a clear reform agenda in mind despite the successive crises.
We hope he will implement it quickly and bravely in vital areas where they are clearly needed, such as security and environmental protection.