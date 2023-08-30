Insta-politics

It was indeed high time we had someone young and adept at social media step forward to vie for our votes. This is, after all, a global phenomenon that mirrors our present era. Social media platforms grant those who possess the expertise or the financial resources to hire professionals the ability to directly communicate with citizens. The exceptional nature of Stefanos Kasselakis’ candidacy cannot be understated. While other contenders, armed with renowned names and an extensive political history, struggle to capture the public’s attention, they ultimately fall short. Within a matter of just a few days, Kasselakis managed to become the focal point of discussions in Greek cafes and households.

Is this a welcome, healthy trend? It could be, for a closed-off political system and a society in search of alternative choices. Embracing new blood and opening doors is only fair, albeit a challenge. In Greek political circles, we’ve already witnessed various upheavals. Starting with Alexis Tsipras’ rise to power and followed by the emergence of new figures within both New Democracy and PASOK. However, these changes remain insufficient. We require more young individuals with audacity and a willingness to step into the political arena. It’s even more commendable if they’ve tasted the insecurity of employment and have put in some years of hard work. Ideally, they wouldn’t stem from political dynasties or party amphitheaters.

Nonetheless, this new era of Instagram-driven politics brings its own set of perils. In the wrong hands and at the wrong time, it could thrust Greek Trump-like figures or other excessively communicative characters into the limelight. Today, there are numerous avenues for such occurrences. Voters often lean toward facile solutions, ready to believe that untested individuals who haven’t undergone the trials of public life could be the messianic figures they seek. We observed a fleeting manifestation of this trend when the late businessman Andreas Vgenopoulos entered the public domain. Our instincts advise us not to disregard the possibility of a new far-right candidate emerging in the near future. The atmosphere is ripe, both within Greece and beyond its borders.

For now, we will monitor the Kasselakis phenomenon. It will be intriguing to witness how his curriculum vitae will shape up 10 years down the line. Will he remain actively engaged in politics, or will he be remembered simply as a transitory trend in the Greek Twittersphere?